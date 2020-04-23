UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Squash Federation To Train Players Through Online Programs

Thu 23rd April 2020

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ):The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has planned an online training program for players to ensure their physical fitness and motivation at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has brought sports to a standstill around the globe.

"PSF's most important consideration is the health of players, training and a way forward in the current circumstances," it said in a statement issued here.

All squash activities including domestic and international events were suspended keeping in view the Covid-19 health advisories.

PSA, Asian Squash Federation (ASF) and World Squash Federation (WSF) have also suspended all championships and tournaments till July 2020 and likely to start events in second half of year. But these bodies were continuously monitoring situation for the earliest start.

A time when the coronavirus crisis has put squash players around the world in limbo, PSF was constantly guiding the players through online training program to stay physically fit and motivated.

Pakistani players were connected through social media and online video links and would train as directed by the physical trainers at their self quarantine places under supervision of their parents/guardian who were to ensure their precautionary measures.

PSF said everyday a detailed plan was forwarded to players along with video description of exercise/training. "They are monitored and supervised by coaches/trainers during exercises through live video sessions. A post training discussion session is also held and next day plan is also dished out to them."PSF team headed by it's senior vice president was monitoring the activities of the players.

