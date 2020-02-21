Pakistan Squash Federation two months long Squash training camp for under 14 children concludes

Station Commander Abbottabad Brig. Khan Amjad Azad Friday distributed certificates and Squash Rackets amongst the participants of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) two months-long winter training camps held at Jansher Khan Squash Complex (JKSC) Abbottabad

Abbottabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ):Station Commander Abbottabad Brig. Khan Amjad Azad Friday distributed certificates and Squash Rackets amongst the participants of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) two months-long winter training camps held at Jansher Khan Squash Complex (JKSC) Abbottabad.

While welcoming the guest of honour and briefing them about the two months-long winter training camp Director JKSC Air Commodore (R) Shahzada Khalid said that first time in the history of Abbottabad a free squash coaching course for children of under 14 years of age (JKSC) Abbottabad was started with the cooperation of PSF.

Air Commodore Aftab Sadiq Director PSF academies, Group Captain Tahir Sectary PSF and Ex-Commissioner Hazara division Wazqr Ayub also graced the occasion on a special invitation.

Initially up to 100 boys and girls of the region joined the training camps during winter vacations and 50 of them have completed training by a PSF national team coach, PSF national team conditioning coach and a PSF paid local coach, said the organizer of the camp.

He said that PSF has provided a permanent squash coach to Abbottabad region, PSF and district squash federation Abbottabad provided 20 rackets that were distributed amongst the top performers of the camp.

The director stated that PSF was fully supported Abbottabad JKSC by providing financial, technical and coaching support.

While speaking at the occasion former Director-General KP Sports Board Tariq Mahmood said that it was a great initiative of PSF and director JKSC Abbottabad Shahzada Khalid for organizing a training camp for under 14 years of children in Abbottabad.

He further said 20 years back this complex was constructed and during this course of time-continuous sports activities also weakened the court's wooden floor and wall those need repair and renovation.

Tariq Mahmood said that Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani approved 5 million rupees for the renovation of the complex where new wooden flours, glass walls would be replaced.

He further said that Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani also got the approval of several sports-based schemes for Abbottabad including 5 open gymnasiums, installation of Flood Lights at Kunj Football ground, reconstruction of Squash court at Abbottabad sports complex and others.

Earlier, two matches were also played to show the skills of the children those have learned during the two months long training camp, all four players have got appreciation from the chief guest and spectators.