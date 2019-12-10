UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Squash Team Beat India To Claim Gold At SAG

Muhammad Rameez 25 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 06:57 PM

Pakistan squash team beat India to claim gold at SAG

Pakistan Squash outfit added another feather to their cap as they claimed gold medal in the team event of the ongoing 13th South Asian Games in Kathmandu, Nepal by outclassing traditional rivals India in the final at Kathmandu, Nepal on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Squash outfit added another feather to their cap as they claimed gold medal in the team event of the ongoing 13th South Asian Games in Kathmandu, Nepal by outclassing traditional rivals India in the final at Kathmandu, Nepal on Tuesday.

According to information received here, Pakistan players showed stunning performance to emerge victorious.

Tayyab Aslam, who had already earned gold in the individual event of the games once again showed his class, beating Harindar 5-11,11-6,11-4,12-10 in the first fixture that lasted for 36 minutes.

Asim Khan, however lost his match to Pardhan 9-11,11-4,4-11,11-5,4-11 in 34 minutes.

Farhan Mehboob defeated Abhay Singh 11-8, 12-10,11-5 in 34 minutes in the last match.

