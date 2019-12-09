UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Squash Team Beat Nepal, Sri Lanka, BD In Men & Women Squash

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 05:09 PM

Pakistan took a flying start in the Men and Women squash event part of the ongoing 13th South Asian Games-2019 which is being played at Kathmandu (Nepal) when securing victories against Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in their respective matches

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan took a flying start in the Men and Women squash event part of the ongoing 13th South Asian Games-2019 which is being played at Kathmandu (Nepal) when securing victories against Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in their respective matches.

The team got a positive start for winning Men and Women events. In the first match Pakistan recorded victory against Nepal Men team when Farhan Mehboob of Pakistan defeated Simha Arhanta of Nepal in the straight sets 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-5, 11-3 (18 mins), in the second single of the team event Asim Khan (Pak) beat Magar Amrit Thapa (Nep) 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-4, 11-5 (17 mins) and Amaad Fareed (Pak) beat Bhlon Amir (Nep) 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-1, 11-1 (14 mins).

In the second match Pakistan beat Sri Lanka 3-0, when Asim Khan (Pak) beat Wakeel Mohomed Shamil (SL) 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-3, 11-6 (22 mins), Amaad Fareed (Pak) beat Perara Drunvinka (SL) 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-4, 11-7 (15 mins) and Farhan Mehboob (Pak) beat Holipitige Ravindu Hashintha (SL) 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-5, 11-5 (18 mins).

In the third match Pakistan beat Bangladesh 3-0, in the first singles gold medalist of the individual event Tayyab Aslam (Pak) beat Sumon Md (BAN) 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-9, 11-9 (20 mins), Asim Khan (Pak) beat Raju Sri Kumar (BAN) 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-1, 11-1 (14 mins), Farhan Mehboob (Pak) beat Debnath Runny (BAN) 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-2, 11-3 (17 mins).

In the women event Pakistan beat Sri Lanka 2-1, Faiza Zafar (Pak) beat Issadeen Fathoum (SR) 3-1, 5-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-5 (40 mins), Madina Zafar (Pak) beat Karuppu Yeheni (SR) 3-0, the score was 11-1, 11-2, 11-6 (20 mins), Amna Fayyaz (Pak) lost Arachchige Mihiliya (SR) 0-3, the score was 7-11, 8-11, 9-11 (21 mins). Now Pakistan Women Team would play their match against Nepal on Monday at 4.00 p.m local time.

