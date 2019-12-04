UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Squash Team Eye On Gold Medal In South Asian Games

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 05:35 PM

Pakistan Squash team eye on gold medal in South Asian Games

The 13th South Asian Games-2019 are being held at Kathmandu (Nepal)

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The 13th South Asian Games-2019 are being held at Kathmandu (Nepal).

Pakistan squash contingent comprising of Tayyab Aslam, Farhan Mehboob, Asim Khan and Amaad Fareed along with Madina Zafar, Faiza Zafar, Amna Fayyaz and Moqaddas Asraf are taking part in Men & Women Individual & Team events. Group Captain Irfan Asghar and Mr Fazal Shah are accompanying the contingent as Manager & Coach respectively.

The contingent departed from Lahore airport on Tuesday night with the Individual event would be commencing on Dec 06.

In Men Individual, Tayyab Aslam & Farhan Mehboob have been seeded as No 1 and 2. Whereas in Women Individual Event, Madina Zafar & Faiza Zafar have been seeded as No 3 & 4. The Dasarath Stadium is hosting the opening and closing ceremonies Subsequently in team events, 05 teams from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh & Nepal would play in men whereas 04 teams from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka and Nepal have entered in women category.

