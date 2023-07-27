Pakistan squeezes Sri Lanka to win 2-Test Series comfortably

Taking 11-catches, two run-outs and a stump mean excellent fielding by Pakistan team who squeezes Sri Lanka at their home ground in the second Test securing an innings and 222 runs victory and become the first team to beat Sri Lanka in the 5-Series, breaking England record of four times

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) Taking 11-catches, two run-outs and a stump mean excellent fielding by Pakistan team who squeezes Sri Lanka at their home ground in the second Test securing an innings and 222 runs victory and become the first team to beat Sri Lanka in the 5-Series, breaking England record of four times.

With the victory in the second Test, Pakistan finished the Series 2-0. Pakistan squeezed Sri Lanka by winning two Test Series, the first one in Galle and second one in Colombo. It is worth mentioning here that Pakistani fielders have taken 18 catches out of 20 wickets while in the second Test taking another 11 catches out of 20 wickets.

It is a unique record that Pakistan have taken all the 10 wickets in the first innings at Galle and similarly 8 in the second innings while in the second Test played at Colombo Pakistan took 11 catches overall, six in the first innings and five in the second innings.

The spectacular performances of the Pakistanis against Sri Lanka is because of the excellent fielding as well. Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs to win the two-match series 2-0. The highlight of the fourth day of the second Test was Nauman Ali's innings with seven wickets. Abdullah Shafiq's double century reminded us of the beauty of cricket.

However, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka batsmen piled up 2115 runs overall while the bowlers did not remain behind who took 65 wickets overall, which showed the overall beauty of the cricket between two key teams of the cricket world. Pakistan took the Test Series victory after two-years.

Pakistan won the series by an innings and 222 runs on the fourth day of the second Test of the series being played at the Sri Lanka Kesinhalese Cricket Club Ground, Colombo. This was Pakistan's fifth victorious series in Sri Lanka. There is a new record. Before that, England and Pakistan had lost four times to Sri Lanka in the Test series at their home ground. Abdullah Shafiq's double century, Salman Agha's century and Nouman Ali's innings had seven wickets in Pakistan's victory.

If we look back at the series, the Pakistan team looked very united under the leadership of Babar Azam. Secondly, all the players were young, who showed a great performance.

The catches that Pakistani fielders caught will be remembered for a long time. Saud Shakeel's seventh consecutive half-century is also a highlight of this Test match. Saud Shakeel has also scored a double century in the first match, thanks to which Pakistan managed to win the first match of the two-Test series.

Saud Shakeel was declared the man of the match. Left-handed middle order batsman Saud Shakeel became the first batsman in the history of Test cricket to score more than 50 runs in each match in the first 7 matches.

Saud Shakeel made 76 in his first match against England, 63 in the first innings of the second match and 94 in the second, and 53 in the third match against England. In addition, he scored 53 runs in the third match against New Zealand in the first Test match of the home series played in Karachi. He was not out by scoring 55 runs in the first innings and 125 runs in the second Test match.

The left-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 208 runs in the first and sixth matches of the current series against Sri Lanka, while he was dismissed for 57 runs in the match being played in Colombo.

On the fourth day, Pakistan declared the first innings against Sri Lanka by scoring 576 runs for the loss of 5 wickets, not-out batsman Salman Agha and Muhammad Rizwan opened the innings.

When Muhammad Rizwan completed his half-century, Babar Azam declared the innings. Salman Agha was not out on 132 and Muhammad Rizwan was not out on 50 runs.

In this way, he got a big lead of 410 runs over the host team. The second innings man Sri Lankan openers Madushka and Dimuth Karunaratne provided a start of 69 runs in the first wicket partnership. It seemed that the match would go on till the fifth day, but as soon as Nouman Ali came, the Sri Lankan batsmen were turned around.

The wickets started to scatter like autumn leaves and the whole team was bowled out for 188 runs. On behalf of Sri Lanka, Nishan Madushka 33 runs, captain Dimuth Karunaratne 41 runs, Kaushal Mendes 14 runs, Dinesh Chandimal one and Dhananjaya de Silva 10 runs, Sudira Samara Wickrama 5 runs, Ramesh Mendes 16 runs, Parbat Jayasuriya (0). Aseetha Fernando Safar and Dilshan Madushanka also got out for zero, experienced batsman Angelo Mathews scored 63 runs. Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali took 7 wickets while fast bowler Naseem Shah took 7 wickets from Pakistan.

Pakistan had consolidated their position by the end of play on the third day of the second Test match against Sri Lanka. Thanks to Abdullah Shafiq's double century and Agha Masood's century, Pakistan has made 563 for the loss of five wickets and its overall lead against Sri Lanka has become 397 runs. The highlight of the third day's game was opener Abdullah Shafiq. It was a double century.

Opener Salman also scored another century for Pakistan on the third day and thus increased Pakistan's lead. After Abdullah Shafique was out, Mohammad Rizwan came to support Saud Shakeel. Currently, Agha Masood is on 132 while Mohammad Rizwan is on the wicket with 37 runs.

Saud Shakeel has scored 875 runs at an average of 87.50 in 13 Test match innings in the last one year. Captain Babar Azam scored 650 runs at an average of 50 in 13 innings, while Salman Agha, who made his third century today, scored 542 runs in 13 innings at an average of 54.20. Madhav Shanka was caught off Surya's ball.

At the start of the day, Abdullah Shafiq resumed his innings with 87 runs and in the final session he managed to cross the 200-run mark. After this achievement, he took off his helmet and pointed to his name written on the back of his jersey. He faced 326 balls and his innings included 19 fours and four sixes. Now the series of tributes to Abdullah Shafiq continues on social media. The highlight of his innings is that he became the second Pakistani batsman to score a double century against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka. In the third day's play, Salman also played attacking cricket, which is the new style of the Pakistani team and completed his second century with a four. Salman Ali Agha was declared Man of the Series while Abdullah Shafiq got Man of the Match trophy.

Summaries Score: Pakistan won by an innings and 222 runs, winning the Two Test Series 2-0.

Sri Lanka 166 first innings Dhananijaya de Silva 77 (68) Dinesh Chandimal 34 (60) Abrar Ahmad 4/69 (20.4) Naseem Shah 3/41 (14) Pakistan 576/5 declared First Innings Abdullah Shafique 201 (326) Salman Ali Agha 132 not out (154) Asitha Fernando 3/133 (25) Prabath Jayasuriya 2/194 (53) Sri Lanka 188 2nd Innings Angelo Mathews not out 63 (127) Dimuth Karunaratne 41 (61) Nouman Ali 7/70 (23) Naseem Shah 3/44 (17.4) Toss: Sri Lanka, decided to bat first