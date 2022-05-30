Pakistan, Sri Lanka cricket women team's training and practice session got underway here at the Southend Club, on Monday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan, Sri Lanka cricket women team's training and practice session got underway here at the Southend Club, on Monday.

The first ODI will be played between the two teams on June 01 at the same venue.

Sidra Amin, Nida Dar and Aliya Riaz rested during the day.