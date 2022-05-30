UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Sri Lanka Cricket Women Team's Training Session Held

Muhammad Rameez Published May 30, 2022 | 06:35 PM

Pakistan, Sri Lanka cricket women team's training session held

Pakistan, Sri Lanka cricket women team's training and practice session got underway here at the Southend Club, on Monday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan, Sri Lanka cricket women team's training and practice session got underway here at the Southend Club, on Monday.

The first ODI will be played between the two teams on June 01 at the same venue.

Sidra Amin, Nida Dar and Aliya Riaz rested during the day.

Related Topics

Cricket Sri Lanka Same June Women

Recent Stories

14 killed, 1,020 injured in 956 road accidents in ..

14 killed, 1,020 injured in 956 road accidents in Punjab

58 seconds ago
 MQMP seeks explanation from HDA over allegedly dol ..

MQMP seeks explanation from HDA over allegedly doling out expensive plots to bur ..

59 seconds ago
 CCPO pays tribute to police martyrs

CCPO pays tribute to police martyrs

1 minute ago
 HESCO announces power outages in Qasimabad

HESCO announces power outages in Qasimabad

1 minute ago
 35 beggars detained

35 beggars detained

4 minutes ago
 Man arrested after smearing Mona Lisa with cake at ..

Man arrested after smearing Mona Lisa with cake at Louvre

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.