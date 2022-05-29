UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Sri Lanka ODI Series To Be Kicked Off On June 1

Muhammad Rameez Published May 29, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Pakistan, Sri Lanka ODI series to be kicked off on June 1

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The ODI series between women teams of Pakistan and Sri Lanka will begin on Wednesday, 1st June, at the Southend Club, Karachi.

All three matches of the series, which are part of the ICC Women Championship will be staged at the same venue.

After the opening game on 1st June, the next two fixtures will be played on 3 and 5 June.

Prior to the start of the series, the two teams will practice for two days (30 and 31 May) at the Southend Club.

The three ODIs will begin at 9:30 AM following the toss at 9:00 AM while the trophy of ODI series will be unveiled at 9:45 AM on 31 May.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan ICC Sri Lanka Same May June Women

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

9 hours ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

18 hours ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

18 hours ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

18 hours ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.