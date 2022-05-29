Pakistan, Sri Lanka ODI series to be kicked off on June 1

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The ODI series between women teams of Pakistan and Sri Lanka will begin on Wednesday, 1st June, at the Southend Club, Karachi.

All three matches of the series, which are part of the ICC Women Championship will be staged at the same venue.

After the opening game on 1st June, the next two fixtures will be played on 3 and 5 June.

Prior to the start of the series, the two teams will practice for two days (30 and 31 May) at the Southend Club.

The three ODIs will begin at 9:30 AM following the toss at 9:00 AM while the trophy of ODI series will be unveiled at 9:45 AM on 31 May.