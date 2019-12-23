UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Sri Lanka Series Opened New Doors For Revival Of Cricket In Country: Mohsin Hasan Khan

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 08:20 PM

Former Test Cricketer Mohsin Hasan Khan Monday said the successfully holding of the test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka had opened new doors for revival of cricket in the country

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Former Test Cricketer Mohsin Hasan Khan Monday said the successfully holding of the test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka had opened new doors for revival of cricket in the country.

Talking to ptv, he thanked the government, law enforcement agencies, Sri Lanka Cricket board and Pakistan Cricket Board for organizing the test series in the country.

He said the series had proved that Pakistan was a safe haven for cricket and other games. He urged foreign countries to come to Pakistan and play matches to entertain the cricket lovers.

Mohsin Khan said the national cricket team had played brilliantly in Karachi test and won it with a huge margin.

He said,"Babar Azam is a great player, who had performed at different grounds of the world."

