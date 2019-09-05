UrduPoint.com
Pakistan-Sri Lanka' Tickets To On Sale Next Week

Thu 05th September 2019

Pakistan-Sri Lanka' tickets to on sale next week

As the Sri Lanka's tour to Pakistan series draws closer, the tickets for the series would go on sale after September 10

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019):As the Sri Lanka's tour to Pakistan series draws closer, the tickets for the series would go on sale after September 10.

The Sri Lankan team would be touring Pakistan for three ODIs and as many Twenty20s in September and October.

Karachi's National Stadium would host the ODI series beginning September 27, while the three T20s would be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, the first of which will be played on October 5.

Talking to APP, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said the tickets would first be available online and then would be sold by a private courier company TCS which is contracted by board. "The prices of the tickets would be from Rs 500 to Rs 3000," he said.

