Pakistan Stands 4th On Day Four Of SAG

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 08:58 PM

Pakistan stands 4th on day four of SAG

Pakistan stands at 4th position with 12 Gold, 18 Silver and 28 Bronze medals on the fourth day of the ongoing 13th South Asian Games at Nepal

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan stands at 4th position with 12 Gold, 18 Silver and 28 Bronze medals on the fourth day of the ongoing 13th South Asian Games at Nepal.

According to information received here, in athletics, Muhammad Waseem bagged a gold medal in 110m hurdles while Sahib Isra won a bronze in 400m.

Rehmat Ali Hazara took a gold medal in Karate.

In Taekwondo, Haroon Khan and Rab Nawaz both earned gold medals while Jibran Masood won a silver medal. Saima Shahzad took a bronze medal in weightlifting.

In wushu, Muhammad Amjad Iqbal took a gold medal while Fatima, Abdul Khaliq, Sadaam and Dawood Shahid each grabbed a bronze medal.

