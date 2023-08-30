Open Menu

Pakistan Starts Asia Cup With Huge-margin Win

Muhammad Rameez Published August 30, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Pakistan's Skipper Babar Azam and Iftekhar Ahmed's centuries and the record 214 runs fifth-wicket partnership played a vital role in team's victory against Nepal in Asia Cup opening match with a huge margin of 238-runs here at Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Skipper Babar Azam and Iftekhar Ahmed's centuries and the record 214 runs fifth-wicket partnership played a vital role in team's victory against Nepal in Asia Cup opening match with a huge margin of 238-runs here at Multan cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Pakistan elected to bat first and set a massive target of 343 runs for the rival team despite losing wickets in the early overs of the inning. Babar Azam while leading the team from the front scored a 151 runs inning and added 19th century in his record. Iftekhar Ahmed also played a vital role in setting massive target by contributing 109 runs (not out) marking a highest 214 runs fifth-wicket partnership with Babar Azam.

Pakistan crushed Nepal when Shaheen Shah Afridi struck twice in his first over with a combination of Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan and Muhammad Nawaz. The Nepal team was bowled out at 104 in 24th over of the second inning.

Aarif Sheikh and Sompal Kami tried to delay the inevitable but Nepal was bundled out in 23.4 over with Shadab Khan's tricky spell for 4/27, Shaheen Afridi 2/27 and Harif Rauf 2/16.

Babar Azam was declared man of match he said that when he came in, the ball was not coming on properly so he tried to build an inning with Rizwan. He said that Iftekhar Ahmed played a great inning as he was asked to play his natural game.

"The way pacers started the bowling and then the spinners we managed to restrict chasers at the lowest. He said that Pakistan-India matches were always played in high intensity but after winning over Nepal with huge margin has boosted the confidence of the boys.

Nepal Captain, Rohit Paudel said that the bowlers started well with the bowl but both set batters took the game away from Nepal.

He played better games earlier but we missed out today. Learning from the game, we need to improve bowling in the death, he added.

