Open Menu

Pakistan Street Child Football Squad Named For Norway Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published July 25, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Pakistan Street Child Football squad named for Norway Cup

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan street child football squad has been named for the World Youth Football Cup 'Norway Cup' to be held in Norway from Thursday (July 27).

According to Pakistan Street Child, the training camp of the National Street Child Football Team in preparations for the mega event would continue till Wednesday here at Pakistan sports Complex.

The squad includes Forwards: Tofail Shinwari, Faisal, Shamir Ali, Saud; Midfielders: Abdul Wahab, Muhammad Ali, Ali Asif, Ahmed Raza; Defenders: Muhammad Adeel, Abid Ali, Obaidullah, Asad Nasir; Goalkeeper: Abdullah, Sahil.

Pakistan would face Norwegian club Frog Oslo in the first match on July 30.

The management of Pakistan Street Child Football Team organized trials for Norway Cup last month across the country in which thousands of youngsters participated.

It should be mentioned that Pakistan Street Child Football Team has been the runner-up in the Street Child Football World Cup held in Qatar and has secured the second position in Norway Cup 2015 and third position in Norway Cup 2016.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football World Sports Norway Qatar Oslo Muhammad Ali Abid Ali July 2016 2015 Event From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of n ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of new judges of Dubai Rental Disp ..

2 hours ago
 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pa ..

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pakistan in August for Official ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations ..

UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations meeting

2 hours ago
 NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democr ..

NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democracy, good governance

2 hours ago

PM calls for putting end to ‘abhorrent practice’ of desecration of holy book ..

3 hours ago
 Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-fr ..

Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-free South Asia for prosperous f ..

3 hours ago
Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afg ..

Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

6 hours ago
 I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and f ..

I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and future plans and projects durin ..

14 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ ..

Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ award

14 hours ago
 Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: ..

Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: Sharjah Ruler

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports