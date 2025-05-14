Open Menu

Pakistan Street Child Football Team Begins Training For Norway Cup 2025

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 14, 2025 | 07:16 PM

Pakistan street child football team begins training for Norway Cup 2025

A three-month training camp for the Pakistan Street Child Football Team is currently underway at the Islamabad Sports Complex, as part of preparations for the Norway Cup 2025

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A three-month training camp for the Pakistan Street Child Football Team is currently underway at the Islamabad sports Complex, as part of preparations for the Norway Cup 2025.

The camp includes 60 young players who were selected from more than 2,100 participants during trials held across 27 districts under the Maidan Project.

The final squad for the Norway Cup will be chosen from this group during the camp.

During the training camp, players are receiving professional football coaching along with full boarding and other necessary facilities.

Pakistan is set to take part in the Norway Cup 2025, scheduled to begin on July 26.

The team previously won a silver medal in the 2023 edition of the tournament and reached the semi-finals in 2024.

