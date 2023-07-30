Open Menu

Pakistan Street Child Football Team Earns First Victory In Norway Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 30, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Pakistan Street Child Football team earns first victory in Norway Cup

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Street Child Football team downed Norwegian club Frigg Oslo FK in their first match of the World Youth Football Cup 'Norway Cup' on Sunday.

Pakistan Street Child Football team outplayed Norwegian club Frog Oslo by a huge margin of 11-1. Abid Ali was the star scorer for the Pakistan Street Child Football team as he attained four goals while Saud Ahmed and Faisal Ahmad smashed two goals each, respectively. One goal each was scored by Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Adeel and Sahil Gull. Meanwhile, the lone goal for Norwegian club Frog Oslo was hit by Scott McNol.

The second match of the National Street Football Child team would take place on Monday while the third match on August 1.

The Pakistan squad includes Forwards: Tofail Shinwari, Faisal, Shamir Ali, Saud; Midfielders: Abdul Wahab, Muhammad Ali, Ali Asif, Ahmed Raza; Defenders: Muhammad Adeel, Abid Ali, Obaidullah, Asad Nasir; Goalkeeper: Abdullah, Sahil.

It should be mentioned that Pakistan Street Child Football Team has been runner-up in the Street Child Football World Cup held in Qatar and has secured the second position in Norway Cup 2015 and third position in Norway Cup 2016.

