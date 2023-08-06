Open Menu

Pakistan Street Child Football Team Grabs 2nd Position In Norway Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published August 06, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Street Child Football team bagged second position in the World Youth Football Cup 'Norway Cup' on late Saturday and was declared the 'Undefeated team' of the tournament.

Pakistan team retained its runner-up position in the world's biggest International Youth Football League 'Norway Cup'.

In the final, Skipper Tofail Shinwari, Ahmed Raza and Faisal scored five goals each while Wahab scored four goals.

Obaidullah scored three goals followed by Abid Ali, Adeel, Asif Ali, Muhammad Ali, and Shamir Ali with one goal each, respectively.

The national street child football team was declared the undefeated team of the Norway Cup.

Pakistanis living in Norway celebrated Pakistan's runner-up position. The stadium echoed with slogans of Pakistan Zindabad on the final of the extravaganza.

The Pakistan squad included Forwards: Tofail Shinwari, Faisal, Shamir Ali, Saud; Midfielders: Abdul Wahab, Muhammad Ali, Ali Asif, Ahmed Raza; Defenders: Muhammad Adeel, Abid Ali, Obaidullah, Asad Nasir; Goalkeeper: Abdullah, Sahil.

It may be mentioned that the Pakistan team has been runner-up in the Street Child Football World Cup held in Qatar and has secured the second position in Norway Cup 2015 while getting the third position in Norway Cup 2016.

