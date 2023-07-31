Pakistan Street Child Football team qualifies for second round of Norway Cup

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Street Child Football team outplayed Arvoll IL club in their second match of the World Youth Football Cup 'Norway Cup' and qualified for the next round of the extravaganza on Monday.

Pakistan Street Child Football team beat Arvoll IL club by 2-1 and qualified for the second round of the tournament. The two goals for the Pakistan Street Child Football team was scored by skipper Tofail Shinwari and Abdul Wahab.

Pakistan Street Child Football team would face Skjold IL club in the third match on August 1 (Tuesday).

The Pakistan squad includes Forwards: Tofail Shinwari, Faisal, Shamir Ali, Saud; Midfielders: Abdul Wahab, Muhammad Ali, Ali Asif, Ahmed Raza; Defenders: Muhammad Adeel, Abid Ali, Obaidullah, Asad Nasir; Goalkeeper: Abdullah, Sahil.

It should be mentioned that Pakistan Street Child Football Team has been runner-up in the Street Child Football World Cup held in Qatar and has secured the second position in Norway Cup 2015 and third position in Norway Cup 2016.