Pakistan Street Child Football Team Reaches Oslo

Muhammad Rameez Published July 30, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Pakistan Street Child Football team reaches Oslo

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Street Child Football team has reached Oslo on Sunday to participate in the the World Youth Football Cup 'Norway Cup'.

According to details, Pakistan would face Norwegian club Frog Oslo in the first match on Sunday. The practice session of Pakistan street child football team continues before the match.

The squad includes Forwards: Tofail Shinwari, Faisal, Shamir Ali, Saud; Midfielders: Abdul Wahab, Muhammad Ali, Ali Asif, Ahmed Raza; Defenders: Muhammad Adeel, Abid Ali, Obaidullah, Asad Nasir; Goalkeeper: Abdullah, Sahil.

It should be mentioned that Pakistan Street Child Football Team has been the runner-up in the Street Child Football World Cup held in Qatar and has secured the second position in Norway Cup 2015 and third position in Norway Cup 2016.

