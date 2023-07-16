Open Menu

Pakistan Street Child Football Team Wins Exhibition Match

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 16, 2023 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Street Child Football team outplayed the European Union Ambassadors team in a friendly exhibition match 5-0 here at the Jinnah Stadium of the Pakistan sports Complex on Sunday.

The final training camp of the Pakistan Street Child Football Team for the world's biggest youth football league ' Norway Cup' was underway here at Jinnah Stadium.

In relation to that, a friendly football exhibition match was organized between the ambassadors of the European Union, donor agencies of the United Nations and the Pakistan Street Child Football team.

In the game, five goals were scored by the Pakistan street child football team. On the occasion, foreign ambassadors appreciated the game of the Pakistan street child football team.

It may be mentioned that the street child football team won the second position in Norway in 2015 and the third position in 2016. The street child football team would leave for Norway on July 27.

