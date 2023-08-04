Pakistan Street Child team qualifies for Norway Cup semis

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Street Child Football team has qualified for the semifinals of the World Youth Football Cup 'Norway Cup'.

Pakistan team downed Sandviken club by 2-0 in the quarterfinal. For Pakistan Faisal scored both goals. Pakistan would now face Bremnes club in the semifinals.

The Pakistan squad includes Forwards: Tofail Shinwari, Faisal, Shamir Ali, Saud; Midfielders: Abdul Wahab, Muhammad Ali, Ali Asif, Ahmed Raza; Defenders: Muhammad Adeel, Abid Ali, Obaidullah, Asad Nasir; Goalkeeper: Abdullah, Sahil.

It may be mentioned that Pakistan team has been runner-up in the Street Child Football World Cup held in Qatar and has secured the second position in Norway Cup 2015 and third in Norway Cup 2016.