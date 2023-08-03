Pakistan Street Child win knockout round match

Pakistan Street Child Football team won the knockout round match in the of the World Youth Football Cup 'Norway Cup' on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Street Child Football team won the knockout round match in the of the World Youth Football Cup 'Norway Cup' on Thursday.

Pakistan team downed Norway club Molde by 4-0 in the mega event. For skipper Tufail Shinwari scored two goals in the first half followed by Faisal and Abdul Wahab attaining one goal each, respectively.

The Pakistan squad includes Forwards: Tofail Shinwari, Faisal, Shamir Ali, Saud; Midfielders: Abdul Wahab, Muhammad Ali, Ali Asif, Ahmed Raza; Defenders: Muhammad Adeel, Abid Ali, Obaidullah, Asad Nasir; Goalkeeper: Abdullah, Sahil.

It may be mentioned that the Pakistan team has been runner-up in the Street Child Football World Cup held in Qatar and has secured the second position in Norway Cup 2015 and third in Norway Cup 2016.