Pakistan Street Child wins 3rd consecutive game in Norway Cup

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Street Child Football team goes on to win its third consecutive victory in the ongoing World Youth Football Cup 'Norway Cup', when it downed Norwegian club Skjold by 2-0 on Wednesday.

The national street child football team has won all three group matches in the tournamnet. Ahmad Raza and Skipper Tufail Shinwari scored one goal each in the first half for the national team. Pakistan Street Child Football team beat Norwegian club Frigg Oslo FK in their first match while outplayed Arvoll IL club in their second game.

The Pakistani community living in Norway also celebrated team's victory.

The Pakistan squad includes Forwards: Tofail Shinwari, Faisal, Shamir Ali, Saud; Midfielders: Abdul Wahab, Muhammad Ali, Ali Asif, Ahmed Raza; Defenders: Muhammad Adeel, Abid Ali, Obaidullah, Asad Nasir; Goalkeeper: Abdullah, Sahil.

It may be mentioned that Pakistan team has been runner-up in the Street Child Football World Cup held in Qatar and has secured the second position in Norway Cup 2015 while got third position in Norway Cup 2016.

\932