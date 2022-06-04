UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stun Poland 4-2 In FIH Hockey5s

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 04, 2022 | 08:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :A pair of goals in the first two quarters each led Pakistan to a convincing 4-2 win against Poland in their opening match of the first edition of the FIH Hockey5s in Lausanne, Switzerland on Saturday.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Hockey Federation (FIH), Pakistan scored quickly when in the third minute Murtaza Muhammad netted a spectacular field goal. But two minutes later Poland's Rutkowski Wojciech scored the first goal for his team to level the game. A flurry of goals by Abuzar in the sixth, 12th, and 14th minutes stretched the difference between the two sides. However, Pawlak Robert scored the second goal for Poland to decrease the deficit to 4-2.

Pakistan are scheduled to play their second match against India later tonight.

