Pakistan suffer  defeat against Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifiers

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Saudi Arabia defeated Pakistan 3-0 in the FIFA World Cup qualifying round match at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad on late Thursday.

Saudi Arabia put pressure on Pakistan right from the outset. In the 27th minute, Saudi Arabia’s Feras Albrikan scored a splendid goal, giving his team the lead.

Four minutes before the end of the first half, he scored again, making it 2-0.

Early in the second half Musab Aljuwayr netted another goal, tripling their lead.

A huge crowd gathered at Jinnah Stadium to watch the crucial match. They were full of enthusiasm and waving flags of both the countries. Pakistan team will play their final qualifying round match against Tajikistan on June 11.