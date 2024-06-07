Pakistan Suffer Defeat Against Saudi Arabia In World Cup Qualifiers
Muhammad Rameez Published June 07, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Saudi Arabia defeated Pakistan 3-0 in the FIFA World Cup qualifying round match at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad on late Thursday.
Saudi Arabia put pressure on Pakistan right from the outset. In the 27th minute, Saudi Arabia’s Feras Albrikan scored a splendid goal, giving his team the lead.
Four minutes before the end of the first half, he scored again, making it 2-0.
Early in the second half Musab Aljuwayr netted another goal, tripling their lead.
A huge crowd gathered at Jinnah Stadium to watch the crucial match. They were full of enthusiasm and waving flags of both the countries. Pakistan team will play their final qualifying round match against Tajikistan on June 11.
Recent Stories
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22
Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened
Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner
Govt determined to improve standard of education: Governor
Israel's strike on UN school that left dozens dead used US munitions, media repo ..
Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah calls on President Zardari
Federal, provincial govts hold meeting to install solar system for tube wells
ADC chairs agriculture census meeting
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis14 minutes ago
-
Giant crash at cycling's Criterium du Dauphine race59 minutes ago
-
Giant crash at cycling's Criterium du Dauphine race2 hours ago
-
T20 World Cup 2024: US opt to bowl first against Pakistan4 hours ago
-
Sidra to attend Young Olympic Ambassadors3 hours ago
-
Maddison, Jones cut from England squad for Euro 20243 hours ago
-
Djokovic says knee operation 'went well', no return date set7 hours ago
-
PBBF forms committee to oversee KBBA affairs10 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today13 hours ago
-
Pakistan, France seal semifinal spots in Men’s Nations Cup13 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update1 day ago
-
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis1 day ago