Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan resumed their incomplete first innings on the second day of the Test match in Multan Cricket Stadium at 259 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 16th, 2024) Pakistan’s batting is underway on the second day of the second Test match against England,

At the start of the second day of the Multan Test, Pakistan suffered a loss when Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed after scoring 41 runs.

Second Day: Pakistan resumed their incomplete first innings on the second day of the Test match in Multan cricket Stadium at 259 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. However, they quickly lost Mohammad Rizwan, the wicketkeeper-batter, who was dismissed for 41 runs after adding just 5 runs to the total. Later, Agha Salman also couldn’t stay at the crease for long and was dismissed after scoring 31 runs.

First Day: In the second Test match being played at Multan Cricket Stadium, Pakistan’s innings began with openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique. Abdullah Shafique once again failed to perform, losing his wicket after scoring only 7 runs. Captain Shan Masood also couldn’t play a long inning and was dismissed for just 3 runs. Both wickets were taken by England’s Jack Leach.

After the early fall of two wickets, Saim Ayub stabilized the team’s position with Kamran Ghulam, scoring 77 runs while playing defensively. However, he was later caught by Ben Stokes off a delivery from Matthew Potts. The newly arrived batter Saud Shakeel couldn’t last long either, scoring just 4 runs before being dismissed.

Kamran Ghulam, who scored a century in his debut Test match, was dismissed for 118 runs by Shoaib Bashir.

At the end of the first day, Pakistan had scored 259 runs for the loss of 5 wickets, with Mohammad Rizwan on 37 and Salman Agha on 5 runs at the crease.

For England, Jack Leach took 2 wickets, while Shoaib Bashir, Matthew Potts, and Brydon Carse claimed one wicket each.

Earlier, Pakistan’s captain Shan Masood won the toss and chose to bat first, saying that the team would aim to put up a big score early to put pressure on the visitors.

England’s captain Ben Stokes, on the other hand, said that after the first Test victory, the team’s morale was high, and they aimed to win the second Test to claim the series.

Squads:

Pakistan: The national squad includes Captain Shan Masood, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Kamran Ghulam, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, and Sajid Khan.

England: The English team includes Captain Ben Stokes, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, and Shoaib Bashir.