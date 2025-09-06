Pakistan suffers defeat against Cambodia in AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Pakistan's U-23 national team suffered a 1-0 defeat against hosts Cambodia in their second group match of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Doth Yem scored the only goal of the match in the 31st minute, said a statement issued here.

Pakistan will now face Oman in their final group stage match on September 9, at 2pm Pakistan Standard Time.

The match will be crucial for Pakistan's chances of advancing in the tournament.The team will look to bounce back from this defeat and secure a positive result against Oman.