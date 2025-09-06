Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against Cambodia In AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 06, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Pakistan's U-23 national team suffered a 1-0 defeat against hosts Cambodia in their second group match of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers.
Doth Yem scored the only goal of the match in the 31st minute, said a statement issued here.
Pakistan will now face Oman in their final group stage match on September 9, at 2pm Pakistan Standard Time.
The match will be crucial for Pakistan's chances of advancing in the tournament.The team will look to bounce back from this defeat and secure a positive result against Oman.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan suffers defeat against Cambodia in AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers1 minute ago
-
Pakistan to host South Africa for ICC World Test Championship 2025-274 hours ago
-
Butt Eleven clinches U-20 floodlight cricket tournament22 hours ago
-
Sindh Govt organizes Defence Day Sports events24 hours ago
-
Ultra-Marathoner Jamal Said conquers historic 700km trek from Skardu to Islamabad1 day ago
-
Fakhar, Abrar guide Pakistan to tri-series final2 days ago
-
Pakistan team begins preparations for AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers2 days ago
-
Football team camp for SAFF u-17 underway2 days ago
-
Charity match proceeds deposited in PDMA fund: Syed Fakhar Jehan2 days ago
-
Al-Karam Sports beat Munawar Sports by 7 wickets in Interclub T202 days ago
-
PSB moves to verify grassroots sports clubs, associations nationwide2 days ago
-
Sindh Police to organize “Sindh Police Games 2025”3 days ago