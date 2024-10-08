India’s bowlers restricted Pakistan to set the platform for a six-wicket win in Dubai that keeps their semi-final hopes intact.

After a heavy loss to New Zealand in their opening match, India could not afford to slip up against their big rivals in this ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 clash.

And thanks to some fine bowling from Arundhati Reddy, they were able to ease to an important win, with Pakistan only able to make 105 for eight from their 20 overs.

In reply, India were never able to cut loose, but good running and some stable partnerships saw them home, with Shafali Verma (32) and Harmanpreet Kaur (29) making valuable contributions in the chase.

Having won the toss, Pakistan elected to bat, but found themselves in early trouble with Renuka Singh removing Gull Feroza in the very first over.

Deepti Sharma then got in on the act, as she found a way through Sidra Amin’s (8) defences.

Reddy was the pick of the Indian bowlers, finishing with figures of three for 19, with her first victim Omaima Sohail, who miscued a slower delivery straight to Shafali Verma, leaving Pakistan at 34 for three after seven overs.

That brought Nida Dar to the crease but with the run-rate stalling, Muneeba Ali tried to pick up the pace, only to be stumped by Richa Ghosh for 17 off the bowling of Shreyanka Patil.

Reddy was next to strike, removing Aliya Riaz leg before for four and at 52 for five, Fatima Sana had a big job to do.

She showed intent, including back-to-back boundaries off Asha Sobhana before she fell to sensational catch by Ghosh behind the stumps, going for 13.

Patil had Tuba Hassan caught at fine leg for a duck in a miserly spell of two for 12 from her four overs.



But while Reddy finally did for Nida (28) in the final over, six runs off the last two balls from Nashra Sandhu, gave Pakistan some momentum as they reached 105 from their 20 overs.

In response, India started steadily, but with boundaries hard to come by, Smriti Mandhana tried to force the pace and was caught for seven off 16 deliveries off the bowling of Sadia Iqbal.

Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues observed early before starting to raise the tempo.

But just as she seemed to be cutting loose, Verma could not quite clear the boundary at long on, and she was caught for 32 off Omaima, leaving India 61 for two after a stand of 43.

Despite the hit their net run-rate took against New Zealand, India did not take too many chances in the chase, although Rodrigues fell for 23 while trying to play a big shot off Fatima, with 26 still to get.

And Fatima removed Ghosh in the exact same manner next ball, caught behind for a duck.

Sharma survived the hat-trick ball, and she and Kaur took India to the brink before the skipper had to retire hurt after injuring herself in the penultimate over.

Sajana Sajeevan came in with two to get and hit her first delivery for four to seal the win for India.

Scores in brief

India v Pakistan at Dubai International cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Pakistan 105 for eight in 20 overs (Nida Dar 28, Muneeba Ali 17; Arundhati Reddy 3/19, Shreyanka Patil 2/12)

India 108 for four in 18.5 overs (Shafali Verma 32, Harmanpreet Kaur 29 retired hurt; Fatima Sana 2/23, Omaima Sohail 1/17)

Result: India won by six wickets