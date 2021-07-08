UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Suffers Major Blow Ahead Of England ODIs

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 01:25 PM

Pakistan suffers major blow ahead of England ODIs

Haris Sohail has been ruled out of the tour owing to hamstring injury which he picked up during a training session in Derby last week

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2021) Pakistan faced major blow as Haris Sohail was ruled out of the tour owing to hamstring injury. He picked up the injury during a training session.

The MRI conducted on Wednesday revealed a grade three tear injury, which he had picked up during a training session in Derby last week.

The PCB medical panel suggested him that left-handed batsman to undergo a four-week rehabilitation programme before a reassessment is carried out.

Haris, who was selected for the ODIs only, would return to Pakistan to undergo the rehabilitation programme at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore.

“I was desperately looking forward towards the ODIs as part of my objective to contribute in the side’s success and also cement my position in the side. In this background, I am disappointed that my tour has been cut-short, but I will return to Lahore and undergo a rehabilitation programme so that I can fully recover for the 2021-22 season,” said Haris Sohial while responding on the situation.

A three-match ODI series between Pakistan and England will commence later today, which will be followed by three T20Is on 16, 18 and 20 July.

