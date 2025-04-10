Pakistan Super League becomes one of best leagues: David Willey

(@Abdulla99267510)

35-year old Willey says although both the PSL and IPL are taking place at same time, he is enjoying Pakistan league more

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2025) England’s experienced cricketer David Willey said that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) became one of the best leagues in the world.

“I will try to ensure strong performances and play quality cricket during PSL 10,” said David Willey while talking to the reporters at the National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The 35-year-old Willey said that although both the PSL and IPL are taking place at the same time, he is enjoying Pakistan league more.

David Willey, a member of England’s T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2022, expressed his determination to perform well in PSL 10 and said he hopes the league will feature some exciting contests.

PSL 10 all set to start by Friday (tomorrow)

The first match will be between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars at 8:30 pm at Rawalpindi ground.

Defending Champions Islamabad United are quite excited to take on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars.

The opening match of PSL match would be played after a glittering inauguration ceremony at Rawalpindi Ground. Famous sufi singer Abida Parveen would is among the singers who would perform for the opening ceremony.

The strict security arrangements have been made for the PSL X.