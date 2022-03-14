UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Super League Tape Ball Tournament To Start From March 17

March 14, 2022

Three-day Pakistan Super League Tape Ball Tournament would commence at Bohranwali Ground here from March 17, 2022

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Three-day Pakistan Super League Tape Ball Tournament would commence at Bohranwali Ground here from March 17, 2022.

Addressing a press conference at Faisalabad Press Club on Monday, Chief Organizer Taimoor Mirza said that 8 teams across the country including Faisalabad, Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Multan, Gujranwala and Sialkot would participate in the tournament while its final match would be played on March 20.

He said that all necessary arrangements had been completed to hold the tournament in a most befitting manner.

The winner team would be awarded cash prize of Rs.600,000 along with trophy whereas the runner up would be awarded cash prize of Rs.250,000, he added.

Tournament Chairman Umar Farooq, organizers Faisal Mehmood, Muhammad Umar, Muhammad Rafiq and others were also present in the conference.

