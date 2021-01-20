UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Sweet Home To Host Cricket Tournament In March

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 09:47 PM

Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) was planning to host a cricket tournament in March among the teams of Cadet Colleges of the country

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) was planning to host a cricket tournament in March among the teams of Cadet Colleges of the country.

Pattern-in-Chief PSH Zamurrad Khan on Wednesday while speaking in a prize distribution ceremony, held after a final of a cricket tournament played between Star Marketing Eleven and Top City Eleven, which was won by Star Marketing, he also felicitated Star Marketing team for their brilliant performance in the tournament.

The final was played at Pakistan Sweet Home Complex in Islamabad which was won by Star Marketing by eight wickets. According to details Top Star secured 108 runs in the six overs match while Star Marketing chased the target and won by march with the loss of two wickets.

Special guests were former Test cricketer Umer Gul and Yasir Hameed. Prizes were distributed among the players at the end. A special prize of Rs 10,000 was given to PSH player Kaleem for excellent performance.

