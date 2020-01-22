UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Taekwondo Contingent To Feature In Fujuriah Open

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd January 2020 | 12:15 AM

A 100-member Pakistan Taekwondo contingent compromising officials and athletes would feature in the Fujuriah Open 2020 scheduled to be held at the UAE from January 29 to February 5

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ):A 100-member Pakistan Taekwondo contingent compromising officials and athletes would feature in the Fujuriah Open 2020 scheduled to be held at the UAE from January 29 to February 5.

According to Lt Col Raja Wasim Ahmed (R), President, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF), as per the direction by the Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Patron PTF, Pakistan Sports Board and with the collaboration of Provincial Associations, sponsorship, donors and self financing more than 100 officials/athletes for the mega event. He said around 2000 male/female athletes from different countries would be featuring in the competition.

"The federation is trying its level best to promote Taekwondo Olympic Martial Art Sports and give maximum exposure to youth at National and International Level," he said.

He said this event would help Pakistani athletes to prepare for the upcoming International Competition to be held from October 21 to 30 2020 at Islamabad.

"PTF is highly obliged for the continuous support and patronage by the IPC Ministry and sponsors," he said.

He said the same type of support was required in the Pakistan Open and 1st South Asian Championship 2020 to be held at Islamabad.

"Omar Saeed, President South Asian Taekwondo Association (SATA) and Ahmed, President School Taekwondo Association have also given assurance to organize the said events in befitting manner," he said.

He said President Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has also appreciated the federation for promoting youth at the International level.

