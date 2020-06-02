Pakistan Taekwondo Federation holds prize distribution ceremony

UrduPoint.com
Tue 02nd June 2020

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) on Monday organized the prize distribution ceremony of the first Online Taekwondo Poomsae Championship at its Secretariat

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ):Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) on Monday organized the prize distribution ceremony of the first Online Taekwondo Poomsae Championship at its Secretariat.

The ceremony was attended by President and Secretaries of affiliated associations, said a news release issued here.

The first position trophy was awarded to Sindh Taekwondo Association while a souvenir was also given to Master Han Sang Su, Korean Coach. The said online event was sponsored by Omar Saeed, CE&MD Hankook & President SATA.

The cash awards given to associations included Punjab Taekwondo Association (Rs 48000), Sindh Taekwondo Association (Rs 46000), Khyber Paktunkhawa Tawkwando Association (Rs 41000), Islamabad Taekwondo Association (Rs 22000), Balochistan Taekwondo Association (Rs 11000).

