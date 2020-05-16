Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) online taekwondo poomsae championship rolls into action

At a time when sports activities are suspended across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) has taken the initiative to hold Online National Clubs Taekwondo Poomsae Championship 2020 that commenced on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ):At a time when sports activities are suspended across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) has taken the initiative to hold Online National Clubs Taekwondo Poomsae Championship 2020 that commenced on Friday.

Over 400 taekwondo poomsae athletes from all age ranges, eight to 50 years, are featuring in the six-day event that will conclude on May 20.

"It is the first of its kind event in the history of Pakistan sports that is taking place through video link," Col (retd) Wasim Ahmed Janjua, president of PTF told APP.

"Instead of waiting for the situation to improve and start things after that, I believe we need to think out of the box," Wasim added.

"In the present scenario, it can be called a huge success of involving athletes and coaches of taekwondo (Olympic Martial Arts) in Pakistan," he said.

Wasim said foreign-based Pakistani coaches had also registered their athletes in the championship. "Other than foreign-based Pakistani athletes, players belonging to other nationalities, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, the United States, Jordan, Russia, India, Philippines, Kazakhstan, Sudan and Nepal, are also participating in this prestigious event.

" According to Wasim, the event would set a new trend for other sports federations of the country as well to innovate new ideas to engage in sports activities during the tough times.

He said the federation was trying its level best to promote Taekwondo Olympic Martial Art Sports and give maximum exposure to the youth at the national and international levels. He said the federation was grateful to co-sponsor AAA and main sponsor Hankook for extending support to hold the championship.

"Besides this, the federation has full support of the President of Pakistan Olympic Association, who fully supported the idea during a previous online meeting with different stakeholders of the national sports federations." "The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination and the Pakistan Sports Board have also been informed regarding this championship and final results will be sent accordingly." Wasim also thanked Omar Saeed, President of South Asian Taekwondo Association, Ahmed, President of Pakistan Taekwondo School Wing, provincial taekwondo associations and parents of athletes for their whole-hearted support for making the event possible.

