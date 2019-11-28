Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) has asked for the Korean government's support in training the country's top athlete Haroon Khan in Korea for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ):Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) has asked for the Korean government's support in training the country's top athlete Haroon Khan in Korea for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers.

PTF President, Lt. Col. (R) Waseem Ahmed along with national team's head coach Han Sangsu had a meeting with KO Young-kun (Counselor, Embassy of the Republic of Korea) here on Thursday.

"During the meeting, a variety of things came under discussion including training Haroon in Korea for the Olympic qualifiers," Waseem told APP.

He said we had requested him (KO Young-kun) to seek his government's help regarding Haroon's training in Korea for the qualifiers. "Hopefully Haroon will get a chance to train in Korea for the qualifiers," he said.

Waseem said earlier the federation had also requested for Rs 2 million grant, for Haroon, as part of the Olympic qualifiers preparation.

"The federation wants Haroon to get two-months training in Korea. If things went as per plan then Haroon would prepare in Korea and from there he will directly go for participation in the Olympic qualifiers to be held in China in March 2020," he said.

Waseem said Haroon who was currently training in Korea would be coming to Kathmandu, Nepal to feature in the South Asian Games next month. "Hopefully Haroon will bag a gold medal in the mega month," he said.

They also reviewed the preparations and arrangements for the 14th Korean Ambassador National Taekwondo Championship scheduled to take place here at the Pakistan Sports Complex from December 19 to 23.