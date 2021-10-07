UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Taekwondo Team Departs For Tehran To Participate In Fajar Open

Thu 07th October 2021

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Taekwondo team Thursday left for Tehran to participate in the 31st Fajar Open, 3rd Asian Open, & 10th Asian Taekwondo Club Championship.

Six men based squad includes Haroon Khan, Shahzaib, Hamza Saeed, Abu Bakar, Taimoor Saeed, and Coach Shahzada Muhammad Asif. The national team will train under the supervision of Iran national coaches for the next 5 days. Athletes will compete in the 10th Asian Taekwondo Club Championship on October 13th, 14th till 16th in Fajar Open, and Asian Open on 17th.

Pakistan Olympic Association's Media Advisor Asif Azeem, General Manager Combaxx sports Zubair Macha, and officials of Sindh Taekwondo Association bid farewell to the team at Jinnah International Airport.

On the occasion, Pakistan's Bronze Medalist in the 24th Asian Taekwondo Championship at Lebanon, Haroon Khan said we did all preparations for these events and will try to stand on the victory spot.

The experience at Fajar Open will prove to be fruitful for next month's G-one Championship at Islamabad. All the players are full of national spirit and enthusiasm; will give good results to the nation, said Hamza Saeed. -87 kg category athlete Taimoor Saeed said the best players from Asia would participate in this event; carrying a winning spirit with us.

Coach Shahzada Asif said our players have trained well for the competitions and would give their level best results.

It is to mention here that all the traveling and competition related expenses and all support were provided by President Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Col. (R) Muhammad Waseem Janjua & CEO Combaxx Sports Omar Saeed.

