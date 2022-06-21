UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Taekwondo Team Off To Korea To Participate In Asian Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 21, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Pakistan Taekwondo team off to Korea to participate in Asian championship

Pakistan Taekwondo team has left for South Korea via Dubai through a private airline to feature in the 7th Asian Poomsae, the 25th Asian Kyorugi and the Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships 2022

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Taekwondo team has left for South Korea via Dubai through a private airline to feature in the 7th Asian Poomsae, the 25th Asian Kyorugi and the Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships 2022.

They will begin their tour by taking part in training sessions on June 22nd, said a news release on Tuesday.

The Asian Poomsae event will get underway at Chuncheon City on June 23rd while the 25th Asian Taekwondo Kyorugi Championship will be held from June 24th to 27th.

The 2022 Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championship is scheduled to be played from June 27th.

Before their departure at Jinnah International Airport, the kukkiwon coach Master Seongoh Choi of Korea said Pakistani players were highly talented and keen learners as well.

He said the team had worked hard and undergone rigorous training for the Asian events and was also mentally and physically fit and will give their hundred per cent performance to make it to the victory podium.

South Asian Games Gold Medalist Haroon Khan said it was a matter of pride for the team to represent the country at international events, all players were upbeat and aspired to give their best to produce remarkable results for the country and win laurels.

Chief of Army Staff G-One Championship Gold medal winner Hamza Saeed said the best international outfits and players were featured in the event and that players were aiming for victory in these prestigious events.

Female Athletes Flower Zaheer and Fatima Tuz Zehra said participation in these events will help players gain experience and also gain international exposure to polish their game. Besides, they will get an opportunity to interact with the best world players and coaches by playing alongside them which will add to their experience, they said.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Lt. Col. (Retd.) Waseem Janjua said our players' participation in the 10-day training and coaching camp in Iran earlier this month, will be instrumental in the team's good performance.

"World's best outfits are featuring in these events but our team is also well-prepared and I hope that they will produce good results and fetch medals for the country," he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Army Iran Dubai Chuncheon South Korea June Gold Event All From Best Asia Coach Airport

Recent Stories

Two hardcore criminals held

Two hardcore criminals held

5 minutes ago
 RCCI appreciates fixed tax regime for small trader ..

RCCI appreciates fixed tax regime for small traders

5 minutes ago
 Amendments in National Accountability Act same as ..

Amendments in National Accountability Act same as proposed by PTI: Azam Nazeer

5 minutes ago
 Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan budget revised: Qamar ..

Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan budget revised: Qamar Zaman Kaira

5 minutes ago
 IG FC Balochistan awards cash prize to oil tanker ..

IG FC Balochistan awards cash prize to oil tanker driver for saving lives

40 minutes ago
 Week-long nutrition awareness camp for pilgrims co ..

Week-long nutrition awareness camp for pilgrims concludes

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.