Pakistan Taekwondo Team To Participate In Tashkent

Muhammad Rameez 40 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 12:05 PM

Pakistan Taekwondo team would participate in the Tashkent World Taekwondo Cadet Championship scheduled to be held at Tashkent, Uzbekistan from next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ):Pakistan Taekwondo team would participate in the Tashkent World Taekwondo Cadet Championship scheduled to be held at Tashkent, Uzbekistan from next month. Oman, Egypt, Germany, Mexico, Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Iran, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, Qatar and Russia are participating in the championship, Radio Pakistan reported.

Opening Ceremony will be held on starting of the next month.

Competitions for Men 33kg, 37kg, 53kg and women 41kg, 47kg will be held on 8th August.

Random weigh-in for Men 41kg, 45kg and women 44kg, 55kg, 59kg will be held till final on 9th of August.

On 10th August, competitions for men 49kg, 57kg, 61kg, while on women 37kg, and +59kg will be held.

