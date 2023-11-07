Pakistan-Tajikistan FIFA qualifier tickets up for grabs

The tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, Round 2, being hosted in Pakistan, are officially up for grabs and can be purchased at bookme.pk

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, Round 2, being hosted in Pakistan, are officially up for grabs and can be purchased at bookme.pk.

In a bid to make the event accessible to all football enthusiasts, ticket prices have been thoughtfully set at budget-friendly rates.

For the Premium enclosures, tickets are priced at a mere Rs 500, while the general enclosures offer an even more affordable rate of Rs 250, said a press release.

This was an exciting opportunity for football fans and fraternity to witness and enjoy the enthralling match between Pakistan and Tajikistan on November 21, at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, with the kick-off scheduled for 2 pm.