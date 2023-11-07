Open Menu

Pakistan-Tajikistan FIFA Qualifier Tickets Up For Grabs

Muhammad Rameez Published November 07, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Pakistan-Tajikistan FIFA qualifier tickets up for grabs

The tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, Round 2, being hosted in Pakistan, are officially up for grabs and can be purchased at bookme.pk

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, Round 2, being hosted in Pakistan, are officially up for grabs and can be purchased at bookme.pk.

In a bid to make the event accessible to all football enthusiasts, ticket prices have been thoughtfully set at budget-friendly rates.

For the Premium enclosures, tickets are priced at a mere Rs 500, while the general enclosures offer an even more affordable rate of Rs 250, said a press release.

This was an exciting opportunity for football fans and fraternity to witness and enjoy the enthralling match between Pakistan and Tajikistan on November 21, at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, with the kick-off scheduled for 2 pm.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Islamabad World FIFA Tajikistan November Event All

Recent Stories

Namaz-e-Janaza of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hass ..

Namaz-e-Janaza of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider was buried with full ..

2 minutes ago
 Rs.444.7m fine imposed on 3569 power pilferers in ..

Rs.444.7m fine imposed on 3569 power pilferers in 60 days

38 seconds ago
 Livestock dept initiates anti-ticks spray to count ..

Livestock dept initiates anti-ticks spray to counter congo virus threat

39 seconds ago
 Smuggled cchalia worth Rs.136 million seized

Smuggled cchalia worth Rs.136 million seized

24 minutes ago
 Swimming Gala held at Sadiq Public School

Swimming Gala held at Sadiq Public School

24 minutes ago
 FESCO extends bill payment date up to Nov-10

FESCO extends bill payment date up to Nov-10

24 minutes ago
SECP proposes amendments to insurance regulatory f ..

SECP proposes amendments to insurance regulatory framework for recording of adva ..

24 minutes ago
 Govt plans health sector reforms strategy: Dr Nade ..

Govt plans health sector reforms strategy: Dr Nadeem

25 minutes ago
 Police arrest mobile phone snatcher in encounter

Police arrest mobile phone snatcher in encounter

25 minutes ago
 Caretaker LG minister lauds remarkable progress du ..

Caretaker LG minister lauds remarkable progress during visit to WSSP

31 minutes ago
 KP task force against power defaulters recovers Rs ..

KP task force against power defaulters recovers Rs 4bn

25 minutes ago
 BISP supports 9.3 million households under Kafaala ..

BISP supports 9.3 million households under Kafaalat: Secretary BISP

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports