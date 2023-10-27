Pakistan Take Concussion Substitute For Shadab Khan
Ijaz Ahmad Published October 27, 2023 | 07:09 PM
Chennai:(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27 October, 2023)
Pakistan have taken a concussion substitute for Shadab Khan in the ongoing match against South Africa. Usama Mir will replace Shadab.
Shadab hit his head while fielding. He briefly took the field, but after a thorough assessment, the Pakistan team medical panel decided to replace him.
The substitute request was approved by the match referee.