Pakistan Take Concussion Substitute For Shadab Khan

Ijaz Ahmad Published October 27, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

Chennai:(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27 October, 2023)
Pakistan have taken a concussion substitute for Shadab Khan in the ongoing match against South Africa. Usama Mir will replace Shadab.


Shadab hit his head while fielding. He briefly took the field, but after a thorough assessment, the Pakistan team medical panel decided to replace him.
The substitute request was approved by the match referee.

