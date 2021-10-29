Pakistan take on Afghanistan in hunt for top spot

Pakistan take on Afghanistan in the second game of the day as both teams vie for the top spot in Group 2

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ):

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium Teams chasing in Dubai have won four games out of four so far in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The presence of dew has played an important role in all the night games so far. But Afghanistan have decided to play to their strengths instead and have gone against the norm to bat first.

The winner of the match will go to the top of Group B.

Playing XI: Both Pakistan and Afghanistan have decided not to tinker with the winning combination and remain unchanged. Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.