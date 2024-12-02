Pakistan Take On Bangladesh In T20 Blind Cricket World Cup Final In Multan
Muhammad Rameez Published December 02, 2024 | 08:18 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The grand finale of the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, organized by the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, will take place between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Tuesday at the Multan Cricket Stadium.
Both teams underwent rigorous practice sessions ahead of the final.
Pakistan’s captain, Nisar Ali, expressed confidence in his side saying: "Our team has been undefeated throughout the tournament. The players are 100 percent fit, their morale is high, and we are determined to gift the nation a World Cup victory."
Bangladesh captain Arif Ullah acknowledged Pakistan's strength in batting, bowling, and fielding but emphasized his team's readiness, promising to play competitive cricket in the final. The final match is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec 3, at 10:00 AM at the Multan Cricket Stadium.
