Open Menu

Pakistan Take On Bangladesh In T20 Blind Cricket World Cup Final In Multan

Muhammad Rameez Published December 02, 2024 | 08:18 PM

Pakistan take on Bangladesh in T20 Blind Cricket World Cup final in Multan

The grand finale of the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, organized by the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, will take place between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Tuesday at the Multan Cricket Stadium

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The grand finale of the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, organized by the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, will take place between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Tuesday at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Both teams underwent rigorous practice sessions ahead of the final.

Pakistan’s captain, Nisar Ali, expressed confidence in his side saying: "Our team has been undefeated throughout the tournament. The players are 100 percent fit, their morale is high, and we are determined to gift the nation a World Cup victory."

Bangladesh captain Arif Ullah acknowledged Pakistan's strength in batting, bowling, and fielding but emphasized his team's readiness, promising to play competitive cricket in the final. The final match is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec 3, at 10:00 AM at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan T20 World Bangladesh

Recent Stories

NEPRA reduces electricity rates for Karachi consum ..

NEPRA reduces electricity rates for Karachi consumers

8 minutes ago
 Delivery firm Glovo riders in Spain to become empl ..

Delivery firm Glovo riders in Spain to become employees

8 seconds ago
 Paris stocks waver, euro falls on France budget st ..

Paris stocks waver, euro falls on France budget standoff

10 seconds ago
 Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup: Update on tickets

Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup: Update on tickets

16 minutes ago
 Light Snow, Rain predicted in Kashmir's higher rea ..

Light Snow, Rain predicted in Kashmir's higher reaches

2 minutes ago
 Chemical industry provides key linkages for produc ..

Chemical industry provides key linkages for products tech: PCJCCI

12 seconds ago
Jay Shah faces challenge to convince Indian govt f ..

Jay Shah faces challenge to convince Indian govt for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 i ..

22 minutes ago
 UNESCO Reactive Monitoring Mission begins at Lahor ..

UNESCO Reactive Monitoring Mission begins at Lahore Fort

2 minutes ago
 SSDO to organise event regarding '16-Day activism ..

SSDO to organise event regarding '16-Day activism against Gender-Based violence ..

2 minutes ago
 Iranian, Azerbaijan ministers meet PM’s climate ..

Iranian, Azerbaijan ministers meet PM’s climate aide Romina Khurshid in Riyadh

8 minutes ago
 Pucar-15 helpline playing vital role in facilitati ..

Pucar-15 helpline playing vital role in facilitating citizen

2 minutes ago
 Suspect involving sexually abusing 10 years old bo ..

Suspect involving sexually abusing 10 years old boy arrested in Lahore

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports