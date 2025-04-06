- Home
Pakistan Team Achieves Huge Success In South Africa F Class National Long Range Championship
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 06, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Long Range Rifle team has achieved a huge success in the South Africa F Class National Long Range Championship 2025.
Pakistan team created history by winning double gold medals in the competitions. Pakistan team defeated world number one team South Africa on their own soil by winning both team competitions, said a press release.
In March 2025, Pakistan team participated in a four-day wind training camp in South Africa, which lasted from March 27 to 30, said a press release.
The camp was supervised by two newly appointed South African wind coaches, Henny Gerber and Julius Hartman.
The aim of the competition was to prepare for the upcoming European F Class Teams Championship September 2025 in the UK and the World Championship 2026.
Pakistan scored 1168 out of 1200 in the Vice President Team match and won the gold medal. The Chairman’s Team Cup, which is considered the most prestigious event of the competition, Pakistan won the gold medal for the second time by scoring 1174 out of 1200.
The team members included Lt. Gen. Ahsan, Asad Waheed, Obaid Ibrahim, Huzaifa Gul, Junaid Waqas, Lt. Col. Junaid Ali and Sepoi Waleed.
South African wind coaches Henny Gerber and Julius Hartman carried out the coaching duties. In the individual events, Pakistan also won a total of 11 medals, including 5 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze.
Junaid Ali won 3 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals with his consistency and skill.
Waleed won the gold medal in the Scottish sword match.
Obaid Ibrahim won the silver and Junaid Ali won the bronze medal in the State President First Stage. Asad Waheed won the gold medal in the Jack Mitchell match. In Free State Bazley match Junaid Ali won gold medal while he won a silver medal in Dalrymple Cup. Ali also won gold medal in Col. Bodley match and a silver medal in State President Second Stage.
Junaid Ali won gold and Obaid Ibrahim won bronze medal in State President Overall Trophy. Ali won bronze medal in South Africa Championship Aggregate Overall.
The internationafl progress of the Pakistani team began with participation in the F Class World Championship held in South Africa in 2023.
The team secured fifth position in the F Class World Championship. Pakistan won its first major honour by winning the European FTR Teams Championship in the same year and set 6 individual medals and two European records.
In 2024, the Pakistani team won bronze medal in European FTR Championship and set two more European records along with 14 individual medals.
These achievements are a reflection of merit-based team selection, discipline, dedication and continuous hard work which are raising Pakistan's prestige at the global level.
With the confidence, support and encouragement of the Army Chief, the Pakistani team will continue its mission to make the name of the country brighter.
