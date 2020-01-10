Pakistan team advises budding players to make most of the ICC U19 CWC

Pakistan national men's team on Friday while extending best wishes to the budding side for the ICC Under19 Cricket World Cup, advised the players to make the most of the platform

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan national men's team on Friday while extending best wishes to the budding side for the ICC Under19 Cricket World Cup, advised the players to make the most of the platform.

Upon the U19 team's departure to South Africa for participation in the U19 CWC, the senior players hoped that the side will stretch its last year's form into the World Cup and advised the players to make an impression and graduate to the apex level, said a press release issued here.

Pakistan Twenty20 captain Babar Azam said, "Our batsmen and bowlers were in good shape". "Enjoy this opportunity and put your heart in it as it will enhance your performances," he said.

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali advised the players to stick together as a unit and play fearless cricket.

"Playing the U19 WC gives you a flavour of international cricket and it is a great opportunity for cricketers to learn, which will certainly help them when they graduate to the senior team." "Rohail Nazir and Haider Ali have done well at the U19 level and have impressed at the first-class level. I am very hopeful of positive results in the World Cup," he said.

Naseem Shah, said the team has good combinations, which will help them excel in the World Cup.

Shaheen Shah said U19 cricket grooms a cricketer. "It happened with me as after the last World Cup, in which I was the highest wicket-taker (for Pakistan), I was picked up for PSL and subsequently called-up for the senior side," he said.

Fakhar Zaman said Pakistan have a very good record at the U19 level and such international tours help a great deal in the development of the players as they provide crucial opportunities to rub shoulders with the best cricketers.

Mohammad Hasnain said U19 cricket was a very important phase in the development of players, as it teaches you the basics, which help in graduating to the next level.

The Rohail Nazir-led side would begin their U19 WC 2020 campaign on January 19 against Scotland.

They will play Zimbabwe and Bangladesh on January 22 and 24, respectively in the group-stage.

Pakistan U19 squad includes Rohail Nazir (captain and wicketkeeper), Abbas Afridi (Peshawar), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Quetta), Amir Ali (Larkana), Amir Khan (Peshawar), Arish Ali Khan (Karachi), Fahad Munir (Lahore), Haider Ali (vice-captain), Qasim Akram (Lahore), Mohammad Haris (Peshawar), Mohammad Huraira (Sialkot), Mohammad Irfan Khan (Lahore), Mohammad Shehzad (Multan), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (North Waziristan), Tahir Hussain (Multan).

Team management comprises Ijaz Ahmed (head coach-cum-manager), Rao Iftikhar Anjum (bowling coach), Abdul Majeed (assistant coach), Saboor Ahmad (trainer), Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rasul (physiotherapist), Usman Hashmi (analyst), Emmad Ahmed Hameed (media manager) and Col (retd) Usman Riffat Anwari (security manager).