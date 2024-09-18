Open Menu

Pakistan Team Arrives In Bhutan For SAFF C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 18, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Pakistan team arrives in Bhutan for SAFF C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Pakistan national football team has arrived in Bhutan to participate in the SAFF U-17 Championship 2024.

According to the information, the team traveled via Dubai and Kathmandu on a private airline flight, arriving safely in Thimphu.

After a brief rest, the squad will commence training in preparation for the tournament, scheduled to take place from September 20 to 30.

The SAFF U-17 Championship will feature top teams from the region. Pakistan will kick off their campaign against Nepal on September 21.

