Pakistan Team Arrives In Bhutan For SAFF C'ship
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 18, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Pakistan national football team has arrived in Bhutan to participate in the SAFF U-17 Championship 2024.
According to the information, the team traveled via Dubai and Kathmandu on a private airline flight, arriving safely in Thimphu.
After a brief rest, the squad will commence training in preparation for the tournament, scheduled to take place from September 20 to 30.
The SAFF U-17 Championship will feature top teams from the region. Pakistan will kick off their campaign against Nepal on September 21.
