Pakistan Team arrives in Southampton to play second Test

(@fidahassanain)

The national squad arrived in Southampton after resting for a day to play the second Test against the home side.

SOUTHAMPTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2020) Pakistan’s squad reached to Southampton for second and third Test against England starting from August 13, the reports said here on Tuesday.

Pakistan team reached Southampton after resting for a day to play the second Test against the home side.

The training will start from tomorrow in Southampton.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan lost the opening Test by three wicket against England in Manchester.