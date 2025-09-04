Pakistan team begins preparations for AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The training camp for the Pakistan national futsal team has officially commenced at the Liaquat Gymnasium, Jinnah sports Complex, Islamabad, in preparation for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, set to be held in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

The camp is being led by Head Coach Sakhawat Ali, who is guiding the team as it prepares to make history by participating in an international futsal tournament for the first time ever, said a press release.

Pakistan has been drawn into Group D, which includes Chinese Taipei, Iraq and host nation Saudi Arabia.

The national futsal team will kick off its campaign against Iraq on September 20, followed by a match against Saudi Arabia on September 22 and conclude the group stage with a fixture against Chinese Taipei on September 24.

All matches will be played in Dammam.