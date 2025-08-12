Open Menu

Pakistan Team Camp To Begin On August 16

Muhammad Rameez Published August 12, 2025 | 08:37 PM

The national team’s training camp for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers will commence on August 16 in Abbottabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The national team’s training camp for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers will commence on August 16 in Abbottabad.

Head coach Nolberto Solano is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on August 15 and will oversee the camp, which is set to run for two weeks under his supervision, said a press release.

A total of 50 players, initially selected through tryouts, will participate in the training camp. The final 23-member squad will be announced at a later stage.

As part of the qualifiers, Pakistan will play their first match against Iraq on September 3, followed by a game against host nation Cambodia on September 6. The team will conclude the group stage with a match against Oman on September 9.

