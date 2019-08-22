Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) on Thursday confirmed that the national team would feature in the Asian Men's Volleyball Championship, scheduled to be held in Tehran from September 13 to 21

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) on Thursday confirmed that the national team would feature in the Asian Men's Volleyball Championship, scheduled to be held in Tehran from September 13 to 21.

"Initially, we were not sure whether we will be able to field our team in the championship or not as we did not have sufficient funds for that. However, recently Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr Fahmida Mirza has assured to support us for the topflight continental event. Hopefully, we'll soon get reasonable amount to proceed with our plan," Shah told APP.

The PVF is among those 19 federations, which had been identified by Pakistan sports Board (PSB) to get its support on the basis of performance. "The PSB acknowledges that we are one of the federations whose performance has remained up to the mark over the years," Shah said.

Secretary PVF thanked Minister for IPC, who is also President of PSB. He said around eight million rupees were required for national team's participation in the championship. "The federation will also generate funds from its own resources to send the team for the event. But the contributions from the board will be of great importance for us," he added.

Pakistan have been placed in Group D along with South Korea, Indonesia and Kuwait. Hosts Iran, Qatar Sri Lanka and Australia are in Group A. Defending Champions Japan, Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Hong Kong form Group B, and China, while Kazakhstan, China, India and Oman make Group C.

Pakistan will face four-time champions South Korea in their inaugural contest on September 13. In their second fixture they will take on Indonesia on September 14, while their third outing will be against Kuwait on September 15.

According to Shah Pakistan's Group was not very tough and hence the team's chances to make it the next round would be very bright. "Our team's preparations for the championship have started on Tuesday at a camp at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad where Korean coach Kim Kyoung Hoon is imparting training to the players.

He said Pakistan under 23 team's players who performed exceptionally well in the recently-concluded 3rd Asian Men's U-23 Volleyball Championships at Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar had also been called in the camp. "Our team for Tehran event will be a combination of seniors and juniors. We believe it will be a formidable side which will be capable of outclassing any best side," he maintained.

