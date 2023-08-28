Open Menu

Pakistan Team Departs For Oman For 5-a-side Qualifiers

Muhammad Rameez Published August 28, 2023 | 03:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Hockey team flew to Salalah, Oman from Islamabad on Monday to partake in the five-a side World Cup Qualifier event, commencing on Tuesday.

The 10-member team is accompanied by head coach Olympian Wasim Feroze and manager Muhammad Shahnawaz Khan.

The captain of Pakistan Rana Abdul Waheed said that the team had been chosen carefully.

"We've tried to select the best players for the event," he said.

"All the players are determined to do their best to emerge victorious in the event.

"We will be trying to live up to the expectations. We need nation's prayers for that," he added.

Head coach Wasim Feroze emphasized that five-a-side hockey demanded swift strategy due to its fast-paced format. He expressed the hope that Pakistan would perform well to make a cut to the five-a-side world cup.

Eleven teams will be seen in action including Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, China, Kazakhstan, Malaysia and the hosts Oman.

Pakistan squad: Goalkeepers: Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Ali Raza Defender: Muhammad AbdullahMidfields: Ehtsham Aslam, Muhammad Murtaza YaqoobStrikers: Arshad Liaquat, Zakaria Hayat, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf, Abdul Rehman and Abdul Wahab.

More Stories From Sports